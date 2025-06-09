GCC supports new province to boost development

The Great Council of Chiefs remains supportive of the establishment of a Colo North Province.

The proposal was initially raised by the Native Lands Commission following a review of its operations.

GCC Chair, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, says the aim is to provide relevant support and development to highland communities, which have long been neglected.

“The NLC highlighted this issue following its operational review, where people from the highlands raised concerns about the lack of development.”

Ratu Seruvakula adds that in the past, Colo North extended from Matailobau to the coastal areas of Ba, before it was divided into the provinces as they exist today.

He further says that establishing Colo North as a province would help streamline development efforts into a single, more efficient and accessible system.

He says the move will not affect the established relationships among districts currently under one province.

Ratu Viliame acknowledges that the process will not be easy, as it requires wide consultation, particularly on land issues, landowning units, and the legality of such a change.

He adds that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is currently reviewing the recommendation.

