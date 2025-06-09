FWCC condemns survivor-blaming online

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is condemning online comments targeting survivors following rape charges filed against two prominent soccer players.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says victim-blaming and public criticism create further barriers for women and girls who are already afraid to report sexual violence.

She says survivors who come forward deserve support and understanding, not judgment.

“We stand with you, we believe you, and we are here to support you. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call the Free National Domestic Violence Helpline 1560, available 24/7 and free to call from any network. Any woman, girl, or child can reach out to us. You are not to blame for the rape committed.”

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Ali says rape is a serious act of violence against women and should never be excused or minimised.

She says many survivors choose not to report sexual violence because they fear they will not be believed, blamed, or publicly attacked.

The FWCC is urging the public to respect survivors and allow the legal process to take its course without comments that could cause further harm.