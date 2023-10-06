Fuel price hike impacting bus operations: FBOA

The fuel price hike for October is drastically impacting bus operations across the country.

Fiji Bus Operators Association President Richard Lal says the industry is equally concerned with the failure of the bus fare regulator, the Fijian Competition and

Consumer Commission to adjust fares to keep up with the rising operational costs.

Lal says with FCCC refusing to fairly consider bus operators well-reasoned application for a fare adjustment, it is urgent that the government intervenes to ensure operators can find an amicable resolution to meeting their costs, while also balancing the interests of the travelling public.

The association president says despite an earlier agreement by FCCC to correct a VAT adjustment error in bus fare that has persisted since 2016, the regulator suddenly changed its position in July to say there would be no adjustment for this error.

He adds to compound this, at the same time, the FCCC also declined an application for a general fare adjustment that had been discussed between bus operators and the commission last week.

Lal says the recent fuel price increase alone has added tens of thousands of dollars a month to the operating costs of even small operators, while fare have been frozen at rates that are based on financial statements from more than three years ago.

The FBOA is calling for urgent consultations with FCCC to be able to reach an amicable outcome that is beneficial for operators and the travelling public.

Meanwhile, FCCC is expected to respond to the issues raised by FBOA.