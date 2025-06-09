FNU’S Naiyaca campus project back on track

Naiyaca Campus [File Photo]

The long-delayed Fiji National University’s Naiyaca Campus in Labasa is finally on track for completion, with classes expected to begin by 2027.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro confirmed that the project, initially launched in 2013 as part of the government’s Look North Policy, is now progressing again after years of delays, legal complications, and financial setbacks.

Radrodro says the Fiji National University is now working with the Ministry of Works to finalize the terms of reference for a public tender, which will cover the design and construction of the first phase.

“Once plans are finalized and cost estimates thoroughly assessed, the University will be in a strong position to evaluate its capital needs to complete the project. This may include seeking support from the government and donor partners.”

Radrodro adds that once completed, the Naiyaca Campus is expected to be a major educational hub for the Northern Division.

“The Council approved a revised draft schematic plan and endorsed the next steps required to advance the project. The revised plan makes provisions for both higher education and technical and vocational education and training to be facilitated at the same campus. This includes facilities to support technical and industrial curriculum workshops.”

In response, Opposition MP Premila Kumar acknowledged the challenges but highlighted the previous government’s vision.

“FNU stands as a beacon of hope, excellence, and opportunity for all Fijians, regardless of their location. We laid the groundwork solid, visionary, and unwavering foundations that continue to serve our people and shape our nation’s future.”

The $30 million project began with preliminary works in 2014 and full construction in 2018 but was abandoned in 2019.

A structural review in 2025 found the building unsafe, prompting a decision to demolish it.

This led to a recorded $9.9 million impairment loss and a further $4.3 million in capitalized civil works carried forward.

