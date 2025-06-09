FJ Airways flight from Christchurch to Nadi encounters bird strike

[file photo]

A Fiji Airways flight traveling from Christchurch to Nadi encountered a bird strike shortly after take off today.

Fiji Airways has confirmed that flight FJ450 is currently holding in the air to burn off fuel and reach the necessary weight for a safe landing.

The national carrier says that all guests and crew remain safe on board, with no injuries reported and flight engineering teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the aircraft lands as soon as it is safe.

The airline highlights that it is providing support to all affected passengers and will issue further updates as the situation develops.

Fiji Airways reiterated in their statement that safety of passengers remains its top priority.

