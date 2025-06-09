Fiji’s coral reefs under threat after landmark ocean study

A science expedition has revealed worrying signs of coral reef degradation across Fiji, sparking calls for immediate action to safeguard the nation’s marine ecosystems.

While the expedition found some reef systems remain vibrant, the overall findings point to a decline in reef health, particularly in areas exposed to overfishing, land-based pollution, and climate change.

The Blue Prosperity Fiji Ocean Science Expedition, the largest of its kind in Fiji’s history, surveying 270 sites across 13 provinces, has provided the country’s first national scientific baseline on coral reef health.

“We now have the knowledge. The next step is action”

Bainivalu reiterates Governments commitment to sustaining ocean life for the future.

“The government of Fiji is committed to using this data to inform our marine spatial plan, a national effort to strengthen fisheries management, foster sustainable economic growth, and ensure that our ocean continues to sustain life and livelihoods for generations to come.”

The Permanent Secretary of Environment Dr Sivendra Micheal, commented on the findings and highlighted the urgency behind protecting our reefs.

He adds the findings of the Blue Prosperity Fiji Expedition comes at a very critical time.

Follows the launch of the expeditions report yesterday, Fiji’s reefs are resilient but not immune and without urgent collective action, its future hangs in the balance.

