Fiji's chance to secure Ginger market slipping away: Rayalu

[File Photo]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu has cautioned that Fiji’s hope of securing a lucrative ginger export market in Australia is diminishing.

Speaking in Parliament, Rayalu highlighted that Fijian ginger could still be exported to Australia, but only if it were rebranded as an Australian product.

“I have an option, of selling Fijian fresh ginger to the Australian ginger farmers Association and they can rebrand it as Australian ginger as long as we get our Fijian fresh ginger out of the farms and have money in the farmer’s pocket.”

Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Despite the hard work of Fijian ginger farmers, Rayalu is pushing for the Australian Ginger Farmers Association to allow Fijian ginger into their market, even if it means rebranding it.

Rayalu believes this would be a mutually beneficial arrangement.