We will apply pressure where it needs to be applied: Gavoka

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says they will work with other parties except FijiFirst to apply pressure.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will link up with other parties to push for a recount of votes.

If the Supervisor of Elections dismisses the party’s demand for a full recount of votes, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says they will work with other parties except FijiFirst to apply pressure.

“We will link up with them and do all of this collectively. Apply pressure where it needs to be applied, and really get this thing to be above all, nothing less. It has to be above all.”

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA Candidate Jope Koroisavou says they will exhaust every avenue under the law.

Yesterday, Gavoka announced SODELPA is demanding a full recount of all votes cast in the 2022 general election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has publicly stated that the counting of votes is manual and questioned on what grounds are the political parties calling for a recount.

Saneem: “Do they have a legal basis for a recount? Did you ask them that? In your own countries, you have to have a legal basis for recounts.”

Foreign journalist: “They believe they do.”

Saneem: “Have they submitted their requests to the presiding officers?”

Foreign journalist: “Have you received any correspondence?”

Saneem: “I’m not a presiding officer.”

SODELPA and other parties including the People’s Alliance, Unity Fiji, National Federation Party, and the Fiji Labour Party have expressed their concerns over the vote counting of the provisional results which they believe were not done transparently.