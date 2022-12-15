Person with a disability casts vote from taxi

Pictured above are election officials assisting a person with disability at the Polling Venue in Namadi Heights. [File Photo]

The Supervisor of Elections has acknowledged the work done by election officials in ensuring that every voter that turned up to the polling venues yesterday cast their vote.

He made the comments in response to a question raised during a press conference this morning about a picture circulating online whereby the presiding officer was deemed to be assisting a person with a disability cast his vote from inside a taxi.

Saneem says all ballot boxes are now in FEO’s custody.

“As far as we know, the presiding officer and staff of the polling station went out to assist a person who is disabled and could not come to the polling venue and there was absolute intention to franchise a voter and in a normal circumstances, they should be given a medal for going out their way to help a voter who could not make it to the venue.”

Saneem adds that people who are publishing pictures of that ballot box on the ground perhaps have failed to show empathy to a person who is unable to make it to the polling station.

He adds some people are hungry for conspiracy theories and have failed to note the great work done by election officials who are executing their duties diligently.