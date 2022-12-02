Parties to start petition

Five political parties have today launched a petition to gather support in their quest to prove the election results are not free and fair.

The People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, Fiji Labor Part, Unity Fiji, and We Unite parties are working a coalition of parties.

PA leader Sitiveni Rabuka says they will be launching the petition in a few days.

The five leaders are also now saying they agree that manual count has been happening but they do not want the use of the results software and also the app.

We will have more soon.