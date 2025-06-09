Fiji tourism brand faces experience test

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s tourism image is being questioned, with concerns that the experience visitors receive upon arrival does not always reflect the country’s world-famous reputation for warmth and hospitality.

During discussions on Tourism Fiji’s 2025–2028 Annual Report, Standing Committee on Economic Affairs member Premila Kumar raised concerns over whether enough is being done to ensure visitors experience Fiji’s brand promise from the moment they enter the country.

Kumar says feedback gathered during visits to the Western and Northern divisions revealed a disconnect between Tourism Fiji’s marketing message and the actual visitor experience at entry points.

While Fiji promotes itself as a destination where “happiness finds you,” she says that feeling is not always reflected when visitors pass through customs and immigration.

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“You know that that experience is not there, and we want to give our visitors all that experience starting from the booking right to entering Fiji Airways flight, and then when they come to the borders and then of course when they sit into the taxis or any other transport and go to the hotels. Hotels are doing a wonderful job.”

Tourism Fiji Board Secretary Deepesh Sharma acknowledged the concerns, saying more awareness is needed to ensure the tourism brand is reflected across the entire visitor journey.

“So that really comes across in the experiences, I think. And yes, I do agree there’s a lot of room to collaborate and make sure that there’s a lot more awareness on this. And it’s really brought out to the front from just being something that’s inherently with them to something that they embody as a tagline.”

The discussion comes as Fiji continues efforts to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination and ensure visitors experience the hospitality the country promotes globally.