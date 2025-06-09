Fiji sees more mothers losing their lives

File Photo

Fiji has seen a worrying rise in maternal deaths with the ratio climbing from about 24 to 86 per 100,000 in recent years.

UNFPA Pacific Director and Representative Bidisha Pillai said urgent investment was needed to strengthen the quality of care women and girls receive in hospitals during childbirth.

She emphasizes that staff must be well-trained, equipped, and have access to essential reproductive health supplies.

Pillai also highlights challenges facing young people, noting that many without access to services are at risk of unplanned teenage pregnancies.

A Pacific-wide project has shown this is a persistent issue and she stresses the need to expand adolescent and youth health services.

“And that is something we also want to reduce by making sure that we strengthen the services available for adolescents and youth.”

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu has acknowledged UNFPA’s support and says collaboration with partners including the New Zealand government, will strengthen maternal health programs and the HIV response.

“So we are very grateful for the support from the New Zealand government, and we certainly want to work closely with our partners at UNFPA, as well as other partners in this space, to improve maternal health and support children and babies in Fiji.”

Tudravu notes that these efforts will not only reduce maternal deaths but also improve overall health outcomes and help monitor other critical health indicators in Fiji.

