Fiji faces growing economic pressures

[Photo: PRANEETA PRAKASH]

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal says Fiji cannot afford to ignore growing economic challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the State of the Fijian Economy Dialogue 2026 in Suva, Lal stated the economy affects every aspect of people’s lives, including jobs, business opportunities, the cost of living, healthcare and education.

He says while many important national discussions have focused on politics, governance and social issues, economic challenges have continued to build in the background.

Lal highlighted findings from the government’s recent Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update and the latest International Monetary Fund report, which highlight concerns about slowing economic growth, labour shortages, rising inflation and increasing public debt.

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He says the government’s own assessment shows growth prospects have softened, consumer spending is weakening, and business confidence has declined.

He also highlighted that public debt is projected to reach about $11.4 billion, or around 81 percent of Gross Domestic Product.

According to Lal, the IMF has also warned Fiji remains vulnerable to external shocks and natural disasters, while labour shortages, governance challenges and high debt levels continue to put pressure on the economy.

He says these economic issues are not just statistics but are affecting ordinary Fijians through higher living costs, rising business expenses and the migration of skilled workers overseas.

Lal stresses the dialogue is not about blaming anyone or creating pessimism, but about having an honest discussion on the country’s economic situation.

He says Fiji needs open and constructive conversations to address economic challenges and identify practical solutions that will support long-term growth and improve the lives of its people.

The two-day event continues at GPH in Suva.