Fiji eyes Japan funding for infrastructure

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is exploring potential financial support from Japan to help fund major infrastructure projects aimed at improving public services and strengthening national development.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Enterprises met with a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to discuss possible areas of collaboration and investment.

The discussions covered key sectors including transport, water, ICT, ports and waste management.

JBIC shared its experience in financing large-scale infrastructure projects globally and outlined possible funding mechanisms, including loans, equity participation and guarantees.

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The meeting focused on how international financing and technical expertise could support Fiji’s long-term infrastructure plans and build more resilient systems for communities.

The government says it continues to pursue strategic partnerships to strengthen public enterprises and secure investments that deliver sustainable development outcomes for Fijians.