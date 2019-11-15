Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9million|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|
Full Coverage

Budget 2020-21

Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 18, 2020 12:25 pm
Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya. [File Photo]

A phenomenal budget has come out of the Ministry of Economy.

As it incentivizes a whole lot more activity within the different industries that are suffering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya following the announcement of the 2020/2021 national budget last night.

Article continues after advertisement

With an increase in of $30m allocated to assist small and medium enterprise sector, Koya says this will be able to assist the many people who are interested in opening up their own businesses.

“Very happy to see that it just needs to be facilitated. We have to ensure that within our borders we are creating a lot of employment and that means self-employment and also means different industries that just start up a whole more and construction is one of them. But yes looking forward to all of that and I think that it is phenomenal, it is massive for the whole economy. I don’t think that it was expected but it is a great achievement by the Ministry of Economy to come up with a budget like that.”

Koya also highlighted that with the ‘Love our Locals’ campaign gaining momentum, the incentives announced in the budget towards the tourism sector is preparing the industry for when they do open up again to international visitors.

However, Koya also stressed that with the reduction in the Environment and Climate Adaptation Levy from 10 percent to 5 percent, this should give hotels and resorts some initiative to further reduce their prices for guests.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has been allocated a total of $87.1 million in the 2020-2021 Budget.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.