Executives must earn pay through performance

Minister for Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Public sector executives should no longer be rewarded based solely on their positions or years of service, but on measurable performance and results.

Minister for Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh says executive remuneration must be tied to accountability, clear targets and outcomes that deliver value for the people of Fiji.

Speaking at the Second Annual Higher Salaries Commission Seminar in Suva, Singh says while competitive salaries are necessary to attract capable leaders, pay structures must also consider affordability, transparency and value for money.

Singh says State-Owned Enterprises and public institutions must become more resilient, innovative and focused on delivering results, especially in the current economic environment.

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He says remuneration systems must encourage productivity and accountability while ensuring public funds are managed responsibly.

The Minister also reminded board chairpersons that decisions on executive salaries must be independent, objective and based on organisational performance and financial sustainability.

The seminar brought together government officials, board members and senior executives to strengthen governance and promote transparent remuneration practices across Fiji’s public sector.