Employment ministry honours Fijian workers and partners

Agni Deo Singh [Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations/Facebook]

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations is extending its Diwali wishes to the people of Fiji.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says that as we celebrate the Festival of Lights, we should embrace the true spirit of Diwali the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and unity over division.

He adds that this is a time to reflect on our shared values of hard work, compassion, and community, and extends his best wishes to all hardworking Fijian men and women, both at home and abroad.

Singh also commends Fijian workers under the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer Scheme and the Pacific Australia Labor Mobility Scheme.

He says their commitment, professionalism, and contribution to both the Fijian and regional economies continue to make the nation proud.

Singh further extends his gratitude to employers and industry partners, thanking them for their continued efforts in creating fair, safe, and productive workplaces that uplift communities and strengthen the nation’s prosperity.

