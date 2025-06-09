Gavoka calls for stronger tourism–aviation links

Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation / Facebook

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, says stronger aviation regulations and tourism planning are needed to improve regional connectivity.

Speaking at the Ministerial Dialogue on Connecting Tourism and Aviation in Tonga, Gavoka called for closer collaboration among regional organizations to strengthen links between the two sectors.

He highlighted Fiji’s integrated approach, where tourism and civil aviation fall under one ministry, as a model for the region.

Gavoka also welcomed SPTO’s Tourism and Aviation Strategy 2026–2030, urging development partners to support it through investment and capacity building.

