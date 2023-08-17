Dass lied under oath: Defense lawyer

The lead investigator in the University of the South Pacific investigation, Reshmi Dass, lied under oath.

This was the position of the defense lawyer in the case against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Devanesh Sharma stated that Dass told the court that the USP investigation stopped upon Qiliho’s directive in July 2020.

However, the docket of the case was being passed back and forth between the directors and the criminal investigation department before it was returned to Dass in October 2020.

Magistrate Seini Puamau stated that this movement suggests that the case is alive and that the investigation is still continuing within the police investigation machinery.

Meanwhile, state lawyer David Toganivalu argued that the investigation had stopped for three months between July 15 and October 16, 2020.

Sharma also added that there was no footprint indicating that Qiliho’s directive had stopped the investigation.

Puamau adds that she will need to look at the factual evidence again, adding that as far as the police institution was concerned, the file was live and in motion between July and October 2020.

Puamau will deliver her ruling on the no-case-to-answer submission on September 5th.

