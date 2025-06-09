Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman takes hiatus

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The show must go on, but for Fall Out Boy, the band will be doing so without lead guitarist Joe Trohman for the remainder of 2025.

In a statement posted to social media Monday, the musician said he would need the rest of the year off to undergo surgery on his right hand.

“Hey everyone, after years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it’s become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage,” Trohman wrote. “Unfortunately, this means I’ll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band. The silver lining is that I’m on track for a full recovery.”

Article continues after advertisement

He continued, “The band will still be playing all scheduled shows. I’m looking forward to recovering so that I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support.”

Trohman, who has served as guitarist for the band since its inception in 2001, previously took some time away from the group in January 2023. At the time, he said he’d be stepping away for an undetermined period to focus on his mental health, writing in a social media statement, “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

He added, “I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Trohman resumed playing with Fall Out Boy in May of that year.

The band — which also includes lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, and drummer Andy Hurley — has not yet revealed who will be picking up Trohman’s mantle in his absence, but the group has a busy slate over the next few months.

Next up, they’re expected to play Tuesday at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, and later at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival on July 19 in St. Paul. From there, they have two shows as part of the Summer Sonic in Japan August 16-17. In late August, the band has a trio of shows in Brazil, and as of now, will end the summer at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Md., on Sept. 28.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.