Suspected arson threatens cane farming in Labasa

Cane farmers in Waidamudamu, Labasa, are grappling with repeated fire incidents that have devastated their farms, slashing production and leaving many questioning their future in the industry.

Veteran farmer Chandar Bhan, who lost both his home and even his farm in a major fire in April, told FBC News this will probably be his final season.

“It has affected me a lot, because everything I had was burnt. I want to sell this land, get some money, and build another house somewhere else.”

Bhan says the emotional and financial toll has been too much to carry, with minimal support available, which has discouraged him from continuing and rebuilding.

Other farmers, like Mohammed Khaiyum, say cane farm fires, which many believe to be deliberately lit, are now a constant threat, often wiping out hundreds of tons of cane in a matter of hours in the area.

He says within the past three days a fire occurred on his farm twice.

Despite the Ministry of Sugar recently approving a $650 per acre rehabilitation package for affected farmers, this does not apply to those whose crops were destroyed after the official crushing season.

Farmers say unless action is taken to stop arson and provide more consistent support, the future of cane farming in Waidamudamu is at risk.

