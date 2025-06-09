Pilla to represent Fiji in aerobic gymnastic

Source: Supplied

Young Lauren Pilla will be Fiji’s first Youth International athlete in aerobic gymnastics.

This follows her selection to represent the country at the AER World Cup in Tokyo, Japan next year.

Lauren’s selection follows her outstanding performance at the 2024 Australian National Clubs Carnival.

She was recommended by Deborah Greenbaum, the Australian National Youth AER Coach.



Lauren Pilla [Source: Supplied]

This is also a direct result of Coach Greenbaum’s development visits to Fiji which have significantly contributed to the growth of Aerobic Gymnastics in the region.

It’ll be a proud moment for Fiji as Lauren will join Robyn Eastgate, Fiji’s Senior International Athlete, in Tokyo.

Their participation marks a significant step forward for Aerobic Gymnastics in the country and reflects the rising standard of our athletes.

Meanwhile, the Gymnastics Federation of Fiji extends its sincere thanks to the Fiji National Sports Commission and the Oceania Gymnastics Union for their continued support and commitment to developing the sport in the country.

