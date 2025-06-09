King Tupou VI feels ‘right at home’ in Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government]

King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga says he hopes that history will continue to bind us.

King Tupou VI, with his wife, Queen Nanasipau’u, is in the country on a state visit and was welcomed by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at the State House.

He says he feels right at home by the reception he was accorded upon landing in the country.

King Tupou VI says that Fiji is now home to many Tongans who have chosen to move here, stating the two countries share a long history.

“Thank you very much for doing me the honor, and I hope that our tradition and binding, customs, and common history will keep getting stronger. Thank you very much, Mr. President.”

While in the country, the royalties will attend the installation ceremony for Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara on Thursday.

Their Majesties will conclude their state visit to Fiji and return to the Kingdom of Tonga on Saturday.

