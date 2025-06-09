Empowering skin health access

[Dr. Emosi Bayanivalu/file photo]

The acting medical superintendent of Twomey Hospital says skin conditions significantly affect people’s lives and is calling for greater awareness, early intervention, and equity in care.

Dr. Emosi Bayanivalu highlights that Fiji’s National Centre for Dermatological Care has long placed students at the forefront of addressing these issues.

He says that this commitment extends from providing specialized dermatological services to conducting community outreach.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the hospital plays a pivotal role in both the prevention and treatment of skin-related conditions across the country.

Dr. Bayanivalu further emphasizes that the skin is the largest organ of the body, and for many living with skin diseases, this often means enduring stigma and misunderstanding.

“It is a fundamental aspect of public health, self-confidence, and a human right in its own way. That is why the day-to-day efforts matter most. As we embark on today’s program, let us celebrate the resilience of those living with dermatological conditions, the innovation of our medical practitioners, the support of our communities, and the potential we hold when we act in unity.”

Dr. Bayanivalu adds that, for the first time, the hospital is celebrating World Skin Health Day and has reaffirmed its commitment to move beyond awareness into meaningful action to listen with empathy, speak with purpose, and continue improving access to skin health.

He also notes that the hospital continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health to uplift the voices and lived experiences of individuals and communities affected by skin diseases.

However, the theme for this year’s World Skin Health Day is “No Health without Skin Health.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.