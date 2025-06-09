Rabuka bids farewell to Korean envoy

Outgoing Ambassador of South Korea, Jim Jin Hyung (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has thanked the outgoing Ambassador of South Korea, Jin Hyung Kim, for his instrumental role in strengthening and elevating bilateral engagements between the two countries.

He stated that, in fact, the Republic of Korea has made significant contributions to Fiji’s development, extending a total of over $160 million in projects to date.

Rabuka hosted Ambassador Jin Hyung Kim at his office in Suva yesterday afternoon, where he acknowledged his contribution.

The Prime Minister said the Korean envoy assisted in areas of health, environmental protection, and people-to-people exchanges in alignment with KOICA’s strategic vision of “green, healthy, and safe islands” in Fiji.



[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Among the “notable projects” implemented and completed during Ambassador Kim’s term are the National Rehabilitation Centre for Health in Tamavua, the solar energy installation in Naiselesele, Taveuni, and the Fiji Agro-photovoltaic project in Ovalau.

PM Rabuka noted that the Korean ambassador had advised that Fijian servicemen also participated in the Korean War and that their names are listed in South Korea’s Roll of Honour.

Ambassador Jin Hyung Kim expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister, paying tribute to him as a respected senior statesman.

He reflected on his posting in Fiji as a deeply meaningful and honorable experience.

