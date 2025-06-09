Kanalagi foresees increased intensity in this year’s Deans Trophy

Jone Kanalagi [file photo]

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union president Jone Kanalagi believes the 2025 Vodafone Deans Trophy is set to deliver an exceptional competition, following standout performances during the recent zone tournaments.

He has noted a high level of maturity among players, particularly in the younger grades, with teams displaying greater tactical discipline than in previous years.

Kanalagi observed that players are now making smarter decisions under pressure, reflecting significant progress in grassroots rugby development across the country.

“This year too we will be expecting our competition to go up another notch because I believe a lot of schools have been preparing well in the off-season and the result so far in the zone competition is telling us that definitely the Deans and Raluve finals this year will be an exciting one.”

He also highlighted the growing awareness among young athletes that rugby is more than just a sport—it is increasingly seen as a pathway to a professional career.

According to Kanalagi, the zone finals are expected to start this weekend, and continue over the next two weeks before the Deans quarters gets under.

