No scares for Alcaraz as he blazes past Norrie into Wimbledon semis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Carlos Alcaraz had warned that facing Cameron Norrie could be a nightmare. For a fleeting moment on Tuesday, it looked like the defending Wimbledon champion might be in for a fright.

The Spaniard stumbled early, trailing 0-40 in his opening service game on Centre Court. Any chance of an upset, however, was swiftly dashed as Alcaraz roared to a commanding 6-2 6-3 6-3 quarter-final victory — one that should send a shudder down the spine of anyone hoping to dethrone him.

With hundreds of empty seats at the start — fans still trickling back after Aryna Sabalenka’s drawn-out quarter-final — Alcaraz wasted no time asserting his dominance.

Article continues after advertisement

By the time the crowd returned to rally behind Britain’s last remaining singles hope, the second seed had blazed through the first set in 28 minutes, dazzling with his trademark blend of power and flair.

Norrie, unseeded and unorthodox, did his best to resist. He even raised his arms in mock celebration after holding serve late in the third set.

But the outcome was never in doubt. Alcaraz, now on a 23-match winning streak, was simply too good.

Alcaraz’s eighth Grand Slam semi-final will be against American Taylor Fritz but before he continues his quest for a third successive Wimbledon title he has two days off owing to the All England Club schedule.

He would probably prefer to get straight back on court, such is the momentum he is building. When asked how he would use the time, one wag in the crowd suggested he could return to the Ibiza, the Balearic party island where he let his hair down after his second successive French Open title last month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.