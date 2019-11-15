Police warn against COVID-19 misinformation

The Fiji Police Force has issued a stern warning against people sharing unverified and misleading COVID-19 information on social media.

The issue came to light following a post on Facebook this morning which quickly went viral.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho reiterates those caught spreading misinformation will be held accountable.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes. At the moment our men are out there in the Nausori area looking for one who made such a post. And we will deal with them. We will come out, find them and take them to task. This is not the time to be creating unnecessary anxiety and fear in society”.

The Health Minister has confirmed there’s only one case of COVID-19 in Fiji to date.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete clarifies that all other suspected cases have so far tested negative.