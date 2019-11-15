Court
Two in court for allegedly sneaking contraband
May 1, 2020 10:40 am
Two men have been charged for allegedly trying to sneak contraband items into the Men's Remand Center Complex.
Two men have been charged for allegedly trying to sneak contraband items into the Men’s Remand Center Complex.
They have both been charged with one count of unlawful entry of prohibited items and will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court.
The two aged 47 and 30 allegedly threw a parcel containing tobacco, cigarettes and phone chargers before fleeing in one of the accused’s vehicle.