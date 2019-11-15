Changes made in Registrar of Political Parties for SODELPA

Based on the High Court’s judgment in relation to the Social Democratic Liberal Party case, certain changes have been made in the Register of Political Parties.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem says Ro Filipe Tuisawau has been removed as President awaiting the Party to appoint another person based on the Party’s rules.

Saneem says Adi Litia Qionibaravi has been re-instated as General Secretary.

He says Usaia Waqatairewa has been removed as Registered Officer as the FEO will wait for the appointment of a Registered Officer pursuant to the Political Parties Act.

He says the changes have been made with immediate effect to ensure the Orders in the Judgement are complied with.

























