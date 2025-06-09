Committees seek legal authority for early intervention

There is a renewed call for the government to grant Community Crime Prevention Committees the authority to carry out community or citizens’ arrests.

This was among the submissions made at yesterdays on the proposed Counter Narcotics Bill organized by the Counter-Narcotics Bureau.

Sera Rokotavaga, of the Nabua Crime Prevention Committee and Fiji Police Community Engagement, says that under the current community policing policy, these committees act as first responders when local incidents occur.

“As a Crime Prevention Committee, I believe that we are the front line, the eyes and ears of the police in various communities.”

Rokotavaga requested the Police Force to formally recognize crime prevention and village committees by giving them limited arrest powers.

“We go, talk with them, try and solve whatever has happened, before the police come,” adding that police involvement often leads directly to arrests.

Rokotavaga says this will build trust and allow early intervention, especially in minor theft cases.

Additionally, she described the consultation as effective but suggested holding future sessions in open spaces, such as marketplaces, to reach a wider audience. She also called for stronger school outreach to educate students and shift mindsets regarding crime.

Rokotavaga stressed that local prevention, awareness, and early response are key to reducing crime and strengthening the partnership between communities and law enforcement.

