Civil Service budget allocation reasonable: Rokovada

The Chairman of the Ministry of Civil Service Luke Rokovada

The Chairman of the Ministry of Civil Service says the National Budget allocation of $50.6 million is reasonable to carry out the ministry’s targets and objectives.

Luke Rokovada says the figure was what the ministry had requested for in its budget submission.

Rokovada says this is a massive increase from the $2.7 million it was allocated in the previous financial year.

“I think the relevant revenue measures that they propose are quite reasonable, as far as I’m concern and for us for the Public Service Commission and the Ministry of Civil Service, we think that we have been allocated what we asked for and I think that is quite reasonable and we don’t have any problem with that so we are satisfied with what we have been allocated with in the budget.”

Rokovada adds a civil service remuneration and benefit review will be held over the next six to nine months.

He says that pending this review, the salary structure will be re-adjusted to align with the job descriptions of all civil servants.

There are currently 35,000 employees within the Civil Service Ministry.