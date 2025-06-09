Charters permanent stay hearing set

[File Photo]

The Suva High Court will next Friday hear a permanent stay application filed by former journalist Charlie Charters.

The matter was called in court this morning, where both parties filed their affidavits.

The High Court has also directed that written submissions be filed by June 17.

Charters is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting a person in relation to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

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The matter will be called again on June 19.