Catanasiga urges immediate action for 3,000 silently suffering individuals

The Fiji Council of Social Services aims to secure support to assist marginalized communities in the broader Lami to Nausori corridor.

In a startling revelation, the organization uncovered families living without proper sanitation, individuals depending on unhygienic water sources, and even those without electricity—all situated in the semi-urban centers.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga emphasizes the urgent need for intervention to improve the living standards of over 3,000 people who have silently suffered due to being overlooked for many years.

“The study hopes to present opportunities to for stakeholders that are working not only within the communities but also other areas working in specific thematic areas to come in and support the communities.”

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna says the government recognizes the pressing necessity for the immediate provision of assistance.

“We just hope that you as our partner will be able to assist us in improving the standards of living in these communities. I need to emphasize the need to form partnership.”

Tubuna asserts that the government is committed to addressing the needs of these communities through robust infrastructure development.

Highlighting the deficiency in access to basic necessities, Tubuna says one of the surveyed communities is set to gain access to a reliable water supply for the first time by mid-next year.