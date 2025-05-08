Calls for accountability as assault case reaches MoE

Violence has no place in schools, regardless of whether it comes from the student or the teacher says Permanent Secretary for Education, Meli Nacuva.

He highlighted this before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense when questioned about the consequences faced by students who attack teachers and the broader responsibilities of parents in such incidents.

Committee member, Rinesh Sharma inquired whether students involved in violent acts against educators face expulsion, whether they can be barred from enrolling in other schools, and whether parents should be held legally accountable, even charged—based on the severity of the student’s behavior.

The Permanent Secretary says the while the Ministry of Education plays a role in managing school-based conduct, legal matters such as assault fall under the jurisdiction of law enforcement.

He reveals that a specific case on student-teacher violence has reached his desk.

“The recent case that we had, the police have been involved, and it’s a police matter because an assault has taken place. But there is a mediation that’s occurring between the ministry and the parent and the student. The student being a victim of alleged regular mental abuse that occurs during the classroom, so being called out.”

Nacuva stresses that while student behavior must be addressed, educators also need to reflect on how they engage with students.

As for expulsion and re-enrollment, Nacuva clarified that these decisions are not automatic and depend on the outcome of investigations and mediations.

