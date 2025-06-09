Budget to focus on jobs, vulnerable groups

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Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the upcoming national budget will focus on keeping the economy moving, protecting jobs, and supporting Fijians who need assistance.

Immanuel says the government’s priority is to ensure people remain employed while continuing to provide support to vulnerable communities and key sectors of the economy.

“So what we are going to do is to answer the question, so what? To keep the economy going and also try to assist our people, keep them employed and also look after the people who need them.”

He says this approach will include continued assistance for industries such as sugar, which supports not only farmers but also businesses and workers linked to the sector.

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Despite ongoing concerns about the future of the sugar industry, Immanuel says government will continue its support as long as the sector remains active.