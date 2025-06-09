Borehole programme prioritised as El Niño threat looms

[File Photo]

Despite ongoing fiscal constraints and global economic uncertainty, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is prioritising investment in its borehole programme to strengthen water security ahead of potential El Niño-driven dry conditions.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says the ministry is now better positioned to identify viable borehole sites through data gathered from the Airborne Electromagnetic Survey conducted across 13 targeted zones.

He says the survey has provided critical information on the location of sustainable groundwater sources, allowing the ministry to make more accurate and cost-effective decisions when drilling boreholes.

Vosarogo says the data will significantly reduce costly trial-and-error exercises and ensure resources are directed to areas with the highest likelihood of success.

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“It costs almost $26,000 to do a Borehole. And if you do one, and then you run the test and over 24 hours you see the water’s been depleted, you not only get evidence that there’s no water there, but you’ve just lost $26,000.”

Vosarogo says the AEM report enables the ministry to better target its investments, ensuring taxpayer funds, labour and technical expertise are used more efficiently.

He adds that the approach will help improve water access for vulnerable communities while maximising limited government resources as the country prepares for the possible impacts of El Niño.