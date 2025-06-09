Be aware of kids whereabouts, says ODPP

[Photo: FILE]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is urging parents and guardians to be actively aware of the whereabouts of their children at all times.

The call comes in the wake of the release of rape and sexual offence statistics which recorded 14 indictments and 43 counts in May this year.

This is compared to 10 indictments and a total of 30 counts in May 2025.

This marks a 43.33% increase in counts and 40% hike in indictments in May 2026 compared to May 2025.

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The ODPP says in light of the increasing number of sexual offences recorded each month, the office is urging parents and guardians to remain actively aware of their children’s surroundings and to ensure children are left only in safe spaces under the care of trusted and responsible individuals.

The ODPP is also urging all members of the public to remain alert, maintain situational awareness, and prioritise personal safety when attending social events.

In May 2025, there were seven incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

In May this year, there were nine incidents where the victims and the accused were related.