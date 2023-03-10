Bail granted to Bainimarama, Qiliho

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

They have been released $10,000 bail with two sureties. The matter has been adjourned to May 11.

Magistrate Seini Puamau has also ordered them not to interfere with the prosecution witness.

The two cannot travel outside of Fiji and are to reside at a fixed address.

Meanwhile, earlier today the two pleaded not guilty to one count each of abuse of office.

The charges relate to a complaint laid with the police by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the university.

It is alleged that in his capacity as the prime Minister, Bainimarama directed the then police Commissioner sometime in July 2020 to terminate an ongoing investigation.

It is alleged that Qiliho directed the Director CID Serupepeli Neiko and another officer to terminate the investigation.

Current opposition members Premila Kumar, Faiyaz Koya, Jone Usamate, Parveen Kumar,Naisa Tuinaceva, Viliame Naupoto also arrived early to court to show their support to their FijiFirst party leader.

There were also supporters of the two in court.

Bainimarama’s wife and daughters were also in the court.

