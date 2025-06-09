Trump to discuss Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu

Source: Reuters

A senior Israeli official, Ron Dermer, has been in Washington this week holding talks ahead of the meeting. He was due to meet on Tuesday with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, an Israeli official said.

Trump and Netanyahu worked together on a military operation against Iran’s nuclear sites in June that culminated with American B-2 bombing raids. Trump said the strikes “obliterated” Tehran’s nuclear capability, although there remains a debate about the degree of damage done to the Iranian nuclear program.

Trump said he is hopeful that a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement can be achieved next week between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas militants in Gaza.

“We hope it’s going to happen. And we’re looking forward to it happening sometime next week,” he told reporters as he departed the White House for a day trip to Florida. “We want to get the hostages out.”

Hamas has said it is willing to free remaining hostages, opens new tab in Gaza under any deal to end the war, while Israel says it can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

The war in Gaza was triggered when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s post-Oct. 7 military assault has killed over 56,000 Palestinians. The assault has also caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and prompted accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the International Criminal Court. Israel denies the accusations.

