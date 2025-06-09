Shipping boss calls for urgent fix to Fiji’s broken island links

[File Photo]

The government is investing millions to build and upgrade ports and bridges in Fiji’s rural and maritime islands to improve connectivity and access.

Interlink Shipping Service Director Asish Kumar shares that Fiji’s outer islands lack adequate jetties, leaving thousands cut off from essential services and economic opportunities.

He highlights that this gap impacts delivery of food, medical supplies, and travel for education or emergencies.

“Everybody has forgotten Fiji has got a wide network of roads where people can go from place to place. But, sea is the major link to the islands, to North and to all the other islands so I don’t understand why would the government not even think about investing in jetties.”

The government has allocated $16 million to maintain jetties across key island hubs including Koro, Moala, and Savusavu. In partnership with the Asian Development Bank, major revamps are underway in Nabouwalu, Natovi, and Savusavu.

Additionally, four critical bridges, Lami Bridge, Medraukutu Bridge, Sabeto Bridge and Viseisei Bridge will be replaced with a $400 million investment funded by ADB and World Bank loans and grants.

