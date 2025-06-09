China rejects allegations of geopolitical agenda

[Source: Chinese Embassy in Fiji/Facebook]

The Chinese Embassy in Fiji has addressed recent comments made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, clarifying that China’s role in the Pacific is not driven by a geopolitical agenda.

The Embassy again refuted claims that China is looking to expand its influence or set up military bases in the region.

In a statement, the Embassy emphasized that China’s contributions to the Pacific, including infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and schools, are designed to help countries build self-reliance and support regional stability.

They pointed out that China’s approach is focused on tangible, practical aid, not political control or military presence.

The Embassy also rejected the notion that Pacific Island countries are being pressured to “choose sides,” asserting that countries in the region should be free to develop their relationships as they see fit, without external interference.

The Embassy also reiterated China’s firm stance on the One-China policy, calling it a universally accepted principle in international relations and reiterated that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.

These comments come in the wake of Rabuka’s remarks at the National Press Club in Australia, where he spoke about Fiji’s growing ties with China, commended Chinese development efforts and expressed concern over the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.

