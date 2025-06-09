Cancer care running on empty

[file photo]

Fiji still has only one qualified oncologist, a serious gap in the country’s cancer care system.

Palliative Care Officer Alumita Bera shares that the shortage of cancer specialists makes it harder to detect, treat and manage cancer.

She said the country also lacked nurses who are trained specifically to care for cancer patients.

“For nurses, there are very few who have been trained in palliative care. We all start with general nursing and then specialize later on, but I feel there is a need for more health professionals to be trained in cancer care, especially palliative care.”

Despite the shortage, Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa is urging early testing.

He says early detection is one way people can save their lives even as the system works through its challenges.

“For cancer and HIV, all these illnesses require early reporting to a health facility. The earlier you report to your doctor or go to a clinic, the earlier you are tested and diagnosed—and then the appropriate treatment regime can begin.”

Ravunawa adds that the government is focused on improving health facilities and public awareness while working on long-term solutions.

He did not give a timeline on when specialist shortages would be resolved.

