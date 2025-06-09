Crucial build up for Kulas

The matches, played during the FIFA international window were a valuable opportunity for the Kulas to test themselves according to head coach Angeline Chua.

She made the comments ahead of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup which starts on Saturday.

Chua says those international friendlies were extremely important for them.

The Kula’s focus for the tournament goes beyond the trophy — with World Cup qualification on the horizon, the team is eager to stake their claim for a place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Our team had a solid build up to the tournament, featuring in three international friendlies, a 3–2 loss against the Māori women’s team, and two matches against defending OFC Women’s Nations Cup champions Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby, which included a convincing 3–1 win, spearheaded by striker Cema Nasau.

Chua adds these matches have been important for the team’s preparation as they eye a potential spot in the FIFA World Cup.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil will see the winner of the Oceania Qualifiers which start at the end of the year, earn direct entry to the global showpiece while the runner up will advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

The OFC Women’s Nations Cup will count towards the FIFA rankings which will impact the seedings for the draw for the World Cup qualifiers.

The Kula welcome several overseas players, including fan-favorite Trina Davis, who joins from the United States, and star striker Cema Nasau, returning from Eastern Suburbs FC in Auckland.

Also joining the squad are Papua New Guinea-based Adi Litia Bakaniceva and Maria Veronica, who featured in the OFC Women’s Champions League with tournament finalists Hekari Women’s FC.

The Kulas play Solomon Islands at 7pm on Saturday.

