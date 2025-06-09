PM orders release of COI report

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

A redacted copy of the final report from the Commission of Inquiry into the FICAC Commissioner appointment has been published on the Fijian Government website.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said he ordered the release. The President Turaga Bale Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu endorsed the decision.

An unredacted version will be available on request to all witnesses involved in the inquiry.

The Commission of Inquiry report investigated the appointment process of the former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali and contains findings on alleged irregularities and procedural issues.

