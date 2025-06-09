Police Chief calls for improved service delivery

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu is calling on officers to intensify their efforts in the upcoming financial year.

Speaking at the opening of the Superintendent Qualifying Course, Tudravu said that with the much-anticipated increase in the 2025-2026 budget, improvements should be clearly visible on the ground.

He acknowledged receiving numerous complaints from the public about poor service delivery, declining public trust fuelled by police arrogance, lack of empathy, and a loss of pride in the police uniform.

Article continues after advertisement

“People are texting me saying that police officers don’t want to write their reports. Can’t you just take down the report and refer it to Samabula station? Yet, officers tell the public to go to Samabula to report. This type of attitude is a headache and shows no empathy,” he said.

Tudravu emphasized that the uniform represents respect and humility, and officers must fulfil the responsibilities it entails.

He reminded officers to promote clear communication across all ranks to enhance service delivery on the ground.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.