13 children among sex crime victims

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions stated that 13 of the 14 victims in last month’s rape and sexual assault cases were under 18 years old.

A total of 14 indictments were filed in the High Courts, involving 30 charges including 20 counts of rape, two attempted rapes and eight counts of sexual assault.

Two of the accused were juveniles. Five of the cases involved family members.A 34-year-old man was charged with raping his seven-year-old daughter.

A 67-year-old man faces four charges involving his nine-year-old granddaughter.

A 63-year-old is accused of raping and sexually assaulting his 15-year-old step-granddaughter.

Other cases include a 19-year-old charged over his cousin and a 16-year-old charged with raping his six-year-old niece.

Outside the home, a 17-year-old boy was charged with raping a girl his age, while a 42-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and raping his former girlfriend.

Men aged between 24 and 65 were also charged in separate cases involving minors.

The ODPP said one case was withdrawn after a false complaint.

