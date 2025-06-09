Silktails set for historic clash in New Zealand

[file photo]

The Kaiviti Silktails are on the cusp of a major milestone as they prepare for their first-ever match on New Zealand soil this Saturday.

They will take on the Warriors at North Harbour Stadium in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Currently placed 14th on the ladder, the Silktails are eager to climb the ranks as the competition enters its final stretch. Their opponents, the 10th-placed Warriors, will also be eyeing vital points in a tightly contested season.

Article continues after advertisement

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll called the upcoming fixture a “historic moment” for the Fijian side, marking another important chapter in the club’s journey.

“To think our little footy club from Fiji will play the Warriors in NZ is massive, not just for our Silktails brand but especially for our players and staff who will get to experience New Zealand for the first time.”

The Warriors have held the upper hand in past encounters, winning all three previous meetings including a 28–18 victory in Lautoka earlier this year.

Despite a 36–14 loss to the Melbourne Storm in Round 17, the Silktails delivered flashes of attacking brilliance and remain confident in their ability to turn the tide this weekend.

This clash kicks off what could be a new era for the Silktails as they continue to grow their presence and performance on the international stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.