Blumhouse boss Jason Blum was 'in pain all weekend long' as M3GAN 2.0 bombed

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The horror impresario outlined three reasons the cyborg sequel performed significantly worse than its predecessor at the box office.

Is Blumhouse, the little horror shop that became a multi-billion dollar hitmaker, entering its first flop era? Founder Jason Blum has some thoughts.

“I’ve been in pain all weekend long, and I’ve been thinking about all this stuff way too much,” Blum said on Tuesday’s episode of The Town.

Blum asked host Matthew Belloni to reserve a spot for him on the first episode back from the weekend that saw M3GAN 2.0, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2023’s cash cow M3GAN, majorly fail to meet expectations – the third film this year to do so, after Wolf Man and The Woman in the Yard.

“I thought, ‘You know what? If Blumhouse is in a slump, I’d like to tell that story. I don’t want other people to tell that story,’” he said.

Blum has historically been candid with his reactions to how his studio’s products are faring in the marketplace.

He’s even been accused of being too candid, as when he posted then deleted a reaction to Wolf Man’s disappointing opening salvo at the box office.

But that didn’t stop him from laying out a detailed, three-point theory on why M3GAN 2.0 was initially “batting around [a] $45 million” opening in projections, but ended up grossing only $10.2 million.

