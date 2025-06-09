Smart traffic plan still stuck in the pipeline

[File Photo]

Five years after plans were first announced, Fiji still has no smart traffic light system in place.

The Fiji Roads Authority is yet to roll out the promised upgrade and there is still no command center to manage the system.

LTA CEO Irimaia Rokosawa said the project was critical to easing traffic congestion and modernizing transport network.

LTA CEO Irimaia Rokosawa [File Photo]

But he confirms that the key software needed to run the smart lights had not been purchased as of last year.

“When our colleagues from the Fiji Police Force are absent at major junctions and traffic lights, it causes traffic jams. But this can be easily managed through a smarter traffic management system, where all the lights are automated and controlled from a central command center.”

Rokosawa states traffic control cannot rely on manpower alone.

He admits the plan has been on hold for years and it won’t be cheap.

The FRA has received a $387.7 million allocation in the 2025–2026 national budget, but it remains unclear if the smart light system will be a priority.

For now, traffic officers will continue managing peak-hour chaos in urban centers.

